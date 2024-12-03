3 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Dec, 2024 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Glovo boss appears in Spanish court: CEO of food delivery giant defends ‘false self-employed’ model a day after abandoning it 

by

THE Catalan CEO of embattled home delivery app Glovo has told a court the company’s ‘false self-employment model’ is fine and complies with Spain’s labour laws.

Oscar Pierre, the 31-year-old who co-founded the company in 2015, took to the stand in Barcelona to defend himself against charges of abusing his workers’ rights through a system which claimed drivers were ‘entrepreneurs’.

He spoke for only 15 minutes, taking questions only from his own lawyer and the public prosecutor before departing the courthouse without a word.

It is a model both the Labour Inspectorate and Prosecutor’s Office have slammed as ‘fraudulent’.

READ MORE: Spain’s top food delivery app Glovo abandons its ‘self-employment’ model for drivers after being accused of abusing workers’ rights

Glovers In Barcelona, Spain 01 Jan 2022
Glovo drivers will no longer be ‘self-employed’. Image Cordon Press

Today’s hearing came just a day after Glovo announced publicly that it was abandoning this model and giving full work contracts to its drivers.

Pierre denied that the move had any relation to his court appearance, according to El Pais, and claimed it was merely a coincidence that the Board of Directors took the decision the day before his court appearance.

The move followed years of intense legal pressure from Spanish authorities.

Around 60,000 delivery workers who have worked for Glovo since 2021 will now become regularly employed with all the benefits it brings, according to Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz. 

The move follows repeated warnings and substantial fines from labor inspectors, who have long argued that Glovo was systematically exploiting workers by classifying them as independent contractors instead of employees.

READ MORE: How much does it cost to raise a child in Spain? Figure has surged by 13% since 2022

The ‘false self-employment’ model allowed Glovo to get away with not paying €267 million in Social Security contributions, a burden that instead fell on its own drivers. 

Competitor Just Eat has already filed a lawsuit against Glovo, claiming the company gained an unfair competitive advantage by avoiding proper employment costs – estimated at over €645 million in savings.

Local riders’ rights group Riders X Derechos has responded with caution, highlighting Glovo’s ‘history of lawbreaking’ and calling for transparency in their employment practices.

READ MORE: EU upholds a fishing ban in Spain to protect mating dolphins: 300 boats will be affected 

The Spanish government has already modified the Penal Code to enforce stricter penalties on companies misclassifying workers, with potential prison sentences of six months to six years.

This landmark decision isn’t just about Glovo. It signals a significant shift in how digital platform companies treat workers in Spain, potentially setting a precedent for similar businesses across Europe.

Díaz said: “A young person cycling with a mobile phone is not an entrepreneur. We have made rules to ensure this.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

November broke all-time record for heat in Malaga province, figures reveal

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

November broke all-time record for heat in Malaga province, figures reveal

FIGURES have revealed November broke an all-time heat record for

Brit panic in Spain as much-loved bacon vanishes from supermarket shelves

BRITISH expats in Spain are up in arms after being