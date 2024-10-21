Royal British Legion marches through Spain’s Benidorm for annual Poppy Appeal

BENIDORM launched the 2024 Poppy Appeal in the Costa Blanca on Saturday with the annual parade organised by the Royal British Legion, Spain District North.

The procession started at 3.45pm with the participants led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums.

The parade ended at the Ricon de Loix, on Avenida de l’Atmella de Mar.

TORREVIEJA PIPES AND DRUMS

An act of tribute was held, starting with three minutes of silence in honour of the fallen and was followed by an address from the official patron for the RBL in Spain, the Reverend Richard Seabrook.

Other attendees included a representative of the National Chairman of the RBL, Anny Reid; Navy Captain and Military Attache, Stephen McGlory; Major Cameron Law of the NATO General Staff in Betera; and the British vice-consul for Alicante, Sara Munsterhjelm.

There were several speeches in which the work of fund-raising volunteers was praised.

Anny Reid stressed that this year’s collection will be dedicated to mental health

She added that Spain collects the most money outside the UK for the Poppy Appeal.

“Well done Spain,” she said.

Benidorm’s Presidency councillor, Juan Diaz highlighted that remembering those who fought ‘is our mission today’.

“From the memory we honour those who served to defend our democratic freedoms and our way of life,” he said.

Díaz pointed out the poppy ‘is a symbol of both the memory and the hope of a peaceful future for more than 100 years’ and stressed it has an hour for the RBL to host its launch in Benidorm.

ON PARADE

After the official speeches, the national anthems of Spain and the United Kingdom were played and there was a final procession of the banners.

The Royal British Legion has around 4,000 members in Spain- with over 1,000 in Alicante province.