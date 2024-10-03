The Royal British Legion Hosts First Ever Parade in La Cala de Mijas to Launch the 2024 Poppy Appeal

La Cala de Mijas, Spain – The Royal British Legion is proud to announce its first ever parade to launch the Poppy Appeal for 2024. This special event will take place on Saturday, 19th October 2024 at 13:00 hours, marking an extraordinary occasion for both the community and the Legion.

The parade will begin at 13:00 hours and will run through the charming streets of La Cala de Mijas, covering just under a mile. The event will conclude with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the iconic La Cala Tower, with local dignitaries in attendance.

The parade will be a spectacular display of unity and remembrance, featuring local police, the Guardia Civil, a brass band, Cub Scout branches, vintage vehicles, and the Legion Motorcycle Club. Additional participants will be confirmed throughout the week. The event has been fully supported and will be policed by the local town hall, ensuring a safe and memorable day for all.

Community Involvement and Support: The Royal British Legion is encouraging local schools to participate in this historic parade. Students, teachers, and even school flags (Standards) are warmly invited to join the Legion in the procession, which aims to raise funds and awareness for the Poppy Appeal 2024. This is a unique opportunity for schools to show their support for veterans and their families, while also benefiting from the positive publicity that comes with such an important community event.

This marks a truly special moment for La Cala de Mijas and the wider community, as nothing of this nature has ever been done before. The Royal British Legion looks forward to welcoming everyone to this landmark occasion.

For further information or to confirm attendance, please contact:

Matt Jones

mattjonescds@outlook.com

+34 608 068 590

About the Poppy Appeal

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign, held every year in October and November, the period of Remembrance. The money raised provides vital support to veterans, serving members of the armed forces, and their families.