11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 16:56
The only ski resort in southern Spain will open its slopes this weekend as cold snap promises more snow

SOUTHERN Spain’s only ski resort is due to open its slopes this weekend as snow finally arrives.

The Sierra Nevada winter resort will open the 2024/25 ski season this Friday.

Though many slopes and lifts will be put into service on the opening day, the amount will depend on how much snow falls in the coming days.

It is guaranteed the Borreguiles Beginners area will be open by Friday, although this initial forecast may vary for the weekend.

Currently, the snowmaking system is concentrating production in the Principiantes and El Rio areas. 

Meanwhile the Parador chairlift, which runs through the Pradollano development, will open from Saturday.

The snow activities for pedestrians, which until now have been operating next to the Borreguiles carpet, will be moved to their usual location and to the Mirlo Blanco activity complex in Pradollano.

The underground car park in the Plaza de Andalucia, which has been free of charge since 30 November, will become paid parking on Friday.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

