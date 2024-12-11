The only ski resort in southern Spain will open its slopes this weekend as cold snap promises more snow

SOUTHERN Spain’s only ski resort is due to open its slopes this weekend as snow finally arrives.

The Sierra Nevada winter resort will open the 2024/25 ski season this Friday.

Though many slopes and lifts will be put into service on the opening day, the amount will depend on how much snow falls in the coming days.

It is guaranteed the Borreguiles Beginners area will be open by Friday, although this initial forecast may vary for the weekend.

Currently, the snowmaking system is concentrating production in the Principiantes and El Rio areas.

Meanwhile the Parador chairlift, which runs through the Pradollano development, will open from Saturday.

The snow activities for pedestrians, which until now have been operating next to the Borreguiles carpet, will be moved to their usual location and to the Mirlo Blanco activity complex in Pradollano.

The underground car park in the Plaza de Andalucia, which has been free of charge since 30 November, will become paid parking on Friday.