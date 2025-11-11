11 Nov, 2025
11 Nov, 2025 @ 11:39
MADRID RULES THE NIGHT:  Spain’s capital sparkles after dark and it’s got the stats to prove it

MOVE  over Paris, New York, and Tokyo – Madrid is now one of the ultimate destinations for night owls.

The Spanish capital has just been ranked as the second-best city in the world for noctourism, a hot new travel trend that’s seeing globetrotters flocking to cities after sunset for unforgettable experiences.

According to a brand-new study by Good Travel Management, Madrid’s nightlife has officially gone global, with a whopping 323 of its top-rated attractions staying open late. That’s 14.9% of its best sights, all ready to dazzle visitors well into the night. Think illuminated palaces, sunset strolls across iconic bridges, and flamenco shows that’ll have you dancing till dawn.

Nocturnism, the latest craze for travelers looking to explore cities after hours, is booming, up by 25% in 2024 alone. And if you’re looking for the best of the best, Madrid is where it’s at. From sipping cocktails under the stars at rooftop bars to catching a late-night opera, Madrid’s evening scene is on fire!

And it’s not just Madrid. Spain is leading the pack, with Barcelona also making the top 10. Spain’s love for late nights is legendary – dinner starts after 9pm, and the fun doesn’t stop until the early hours. 

Topping the global list is Chicago, with 222 attractions (fewer than Madrid, but in percentage terms 15.9% of its total number of attractions) staying open into the night, followed by Madrid in second and Dublin in third.

So, what makes Madrid’s nightlife so irresistible? For starters, you’ve got sunset tours of the Royal Palace, the Almudena Cathedral, and the Segovia Bridge, all beautifully lit up as the city falls asleep. And don’t even get us started on Madrid’s flamenco scene – the famous Corral de la Morería is the oldest flamenco tablao in the world.

Looking for something more high-brow? You can hit up the Teatro Real for opera or head to the National Auditorium for a late-night concert. Madrid has something for everyone once the sun goes down!

And it’s not just the attractions that make Madrid a global leader. The entire European continent is all about the late-night lifestyle, with 60% of the top 10 cities for noctourism located in Europe. 

Rich Quelch, the Group CMO of Good Travel Management, said: “Noctourism is fast becoming one of the most exciting trends of 2025. Madrid offers a fresh way to see the city, away from the crowds, with an incredible atmosphere that you just don’t get during the day. It’s a whole new world at night, and Madrid is the place to be.”

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

Game, Set, Match: After years of earning top US and Spanish credentials, I’m helping expats win at cross-border wealth management, writes Peter Dougherty

