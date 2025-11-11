3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage – € 480,000

Apartment for sale in Jávea. Located in an exclusive residential complex near the Arenal beach in Jávea, this magnificent apartment is perfect for those seeking comfort and style in one of the best areas of the Costa Blanca. This first-floor apartment features a modern and functional design, offering: •Open-plan kitchen fully equipped, ideal for enjoying a bright and practical space. •Spacious living-dining room, opening onto a private terrace where you can relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. •3 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, providing storage and comfort. •2 full… See full property details

Apartment

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 480,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.