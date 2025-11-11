Game, Set, Match: After years of earning top US and Spanish credentials, I’m helping expats win at cross-border wealth management, writes Peter Dougherty

HAVE you ever sat courtside at a tennis match, swiveling your head back and forth as you watch a shot on one side of the net followed by a return on the other and then back again?

If anyone had watched my activities while working at BISSAN Wealth Management the past few years, they might be reminded of a tennis contest.

Peter Dougherty:

MBA in finance

MS in Spanish taxation

BS in economics

European Financial Planner in Spain

Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® in U.S.

Author of two financial planning books

Certified Financial Planner™ U.S.

Instead of hitting shots across a tennis net, I have been adding to my financial knowledge on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. First in Spain, then in the U.S., then once again in Spain and then back again.

I do so in order to provide exceptional financial advice to Americans who live in Spain.

Cross-border financial planning is complicated. An advisor who lacks firsthand knowledge of the financial infrastructure of both countries may inadvertently be giving guidance that doesn’t match the specific needs of Americans expats living in Spain.

That’s why I earned a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in the U.S. this year.

15-love

In 2024, I served up two winning shots within Spain by 1) earning a master’s degree from Nebrija University in Spanish taxation (Máster en Fiscalidad y Tributación) and 2) writing a useful finance book in Spanish entitled “La Hoja de Ruta Fiscal y Financiera para los Españoles en España”. My book received the Literary Titan Book Award. Recipients of this award “are commended for their ability to transform complex topics into accessible and compelling narratives that captivate readers and enhance our understanding.”

15-30

In 2023, I scored two points in the United States by 1) earning a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® certificate from The College for Financial Planning and 2) writing my first financial planning book: “The Dougherty Code: Secrets of Financial Planning in Spain Revealed”. This book, which I wrote in English, describes the financial opportunities and challenges facing expats in Spain. It offers practical advice and demystifies the Spanish financial system, covering topics such as investments, taxes and regulations.

40-30

I scored another point in Spain in 2021, when I was awarded a European Financial Planner certificate by the European Financial Planning Association of Spain (EFPA Espana). To this day, I’m the only American to earn this certification.

Deuce

We don’t need to wait to find out who the winner is: it’s clearly any American in Spain who seeks cross-border financial planning and investment advice.

Peter Dougherty is a Financial Planner at BISSAN Wealth Management in Spain. He holds an MBA in finance from Columbia University in New York and an MS in Spanish taxation (Máster en Fiscalidad y Tributación) from Nebrija University in Spain. He is a European Financial Planner (EFP) in Spain and is CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® in the United States.

For more information: https://www.financial-planning-in-spain.com

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.