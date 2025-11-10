A VIGILANT resident has snapped a picture of a so-called ‘bird poo scammer’ who has been targeting expats in Duquesa port.

The man has reportedly been throwing a messy liquid, which resembles bird poo, onto the backs of unsuspecting tourists and expats before kindly offering to clean it off.

While the victim is distracted, he allegedly steals their wallets, phones, or bank cards.

An expat captured the suspect redhanded and posted the pictures to Facebook. Unfortunately for legal reasons we are not allowed to publish a photo of his face. Facebook

However, he clearly picked on the wrong target earlier this month.

As he tried the trick on some vigilant expats, they were not fooled by the ruse and managed to capture a number of shots of the suspect as he tried to escape being caught.

Witnesses described the man as wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses, often seen wandering around the sea front.

He appears to be operating in busy sports, taking advantage of tourists and expats.

Locals are urging others to stay cautious and advising visitors to not accept help from strangers, even if they appear friendly or offer bottled water to clean up a mess – this could be part of a distraction tactic that allows for easier pickpocketing.

