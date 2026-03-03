Shocking discovery of 50 tons of food unfit for human consumption inside two Costa Blanca warehouses

THE Guardia Civil has seized over 50 tons of food products that were unfit for human consumption from two warehouses on the same Alicante industrial estate.

Four people have been denounced for infringements of the Food Safety and Nutrition Law and the General Health Law.

One of them is also being investigated for copyright infringement and another for an offence of serious disobedience.

Both warehouses on the Garrachico estate did not have an operating license and health registration- both compulsory for the storage, handling, and distribution of food.

The first Guardia Civil raid yielded a large volume of food from outside the European Union, which was set to be distributed and export.

Some of the products had no labels while other items lacked the mandatory information to be sold.

All of the goods were seized and handed over to the Alicante Public Health Authority.

A second warehouse at the Garrachico site was found to be storing fruit and meat without observing the mandatory hygiene and sanitation standards.

Over four tons of meat was impounded as there were no documents to verify its traceability.

Around 1,500 kilos of fruit and vegetables were also removed as they were being stored in unhygienic.

Those items were subsequently destroyed.

The same warehouse also stored 63 boxes containing more than 1,900 pairs of counterfeit branded sports shoes.

The footwear owner is being investigated for copyright infringement and smuggling.

