TWITCHER’S CHALLENGE: Can you spot the red-knobbed coot in January? Here’s where you might find it in Malaga, Cadiz, and Sevilla 

By Fran Candelera

JANUARY is just around the corner, and the red-knobbed coot (Fulica cristata) could be your birding challenge for the month.

The heavy rains of 2024 and 2025 have boosted freshwater reserves beyond levels seen in previous years. As a result, many bird species – including the Red-knobbed Coot – have found ideal conditions to breed in abundance, particularly in places like Doñana National Park.

Lagoons in provinces such as Malaga, Cadiz, and Sevilla are now full, making this the perfect time to plan your visit.

The Red-knobbed Coot, also known as the crested coot, is considered critically endangered by SEO/BirdLife. Spotting one can feel like finding a needle in a haystack – a rare and exciting experience for any birdwatcher.

Where to Find the Crested Coot

The Crested Coot is not easy to see, as it prefers to stay hidden, unlike the more conspicuous Eurasian Coot. For those seeking a close-up view or a great photo, Charca Suarez in Motril is ideal. This location offers relatively easy access and excellent opportunities for observation. Remember to book your visit during the breeding season.

For those seeking more of a challenge, Laguna de Medina in Jerez de la Frontera is a rewarding option. Bring your binoculars, camera, and spotting scope, and be prepared for a bit of patience. While observing the crested coot, you may also encounter species like the great crested grebe, white-headed duck, and marbled duck.

Other Notable Locations

Lagoons in Campillos and Fuente de Piedra – Difficult and infrequent sightings.



– Difficult and infrequent sightings. Cañada de los Pajaros near Sevilla – Easier, as it is a nature reserve; entry fees range from €8–€30.



– Easier, as it is a nature reserve; entry fees range from €8–€30. Costa Ballena, Lago Plaza del Mar (between Rota and Chipiona, Cadiz) – Medium difficulty.



While keeping an eye out for this marvel, also watch for other January species, such as the great crested grebe, recognizable by its long neck, red eye, and distinctive black double crest. You might also spot the white-headed duck, whose stiff tail and, in adult males, striking blue bill make it easier to identify.

Fran Candelera is a teacher, writer, and bird lover. He has lived in Wolverhampton and Sheffield and is now based in Jerez.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.