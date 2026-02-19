19 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Feb, 2026 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

IN PICS: Firefighters struggle to rescue horse trapped all night in mud in southern Spain

by
Credit: Bomberos de Cadiz

FIREFIGHTERS in Spain successfully saved a horse stuck in the mud in a gruelling rescue mission which took over two hours. 

They were called to a farm in Jimena de la Frontera, Cadiz, where the horse was exhausted after a lengthy ordeal battling against mud through the night.

Firefighters arrived to find the horse trapped in mud and unable to move due to exhaustion.

The rescue mission took two and a half hours with the firefighters first using hoses to try and free the distressed horse.

Firefighters free the horse using a sling

When water alone failed, firefighters attached a sling to farm machinery and hauled it to safety.

Free at last: firefighters rescued the horse

After a gruelling mission wading in mud, firefighters finally freed the horse.

Good as new: the horse was sparkling after a good clean

Firefighters then helped the owners to clean the horse, shaken but healthy after its ordeal.

Click here to read more Animals News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

At last! Spring arrives early in Costa Blanca and Andalucia with highs of 28C – this is where you can hit the beach this weekend

Previous Story

At last! Spring arrives early in Costa Blanca and Andalucia with highs of 28C – this is where you can hit the beach this weekend

Latest from Animals

Related Articles

Go toTop