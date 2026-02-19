FIREFIGHTERS in Spain successfully saved a horse stuck in the mud in a gruelling rescue mission which took over two hours.

They were called to a farm in Jimena de la Frontera, Cadiz, where the horse was exhausted after a lengthy ordeal battling against mud through the night.

Firefighters arrived to find the horse trapped in mud and unable to move due to exhaustion.

The rescue mission took two and a half hours with the firefighters first using hoses to try and free the distressed horse.

Firefighters free the horse using a sling

When water alone failed, firefighters attached a sling to farm machinery and hauled it to safety.

Free at last: firefighters rescued the horse

After a gruelling mission wading in mud, firefighters finally freed the horse.

Good as new: the horse was sparkling after a good clean

Firefighters then helped the owners to clean the horse, shaken but healthy after its ordeal.

