RESIDENTS across the Costa Blanca and Andalucia can dust off their sunbeds early this year as a warm front will finally arrive to sweep away the long and wet winter.

The unseasonable heatwave will make several coastal hotspots perfectly beach friendly this weekend before temperatures peak at a staggering 27C by Monday.

According to meteorologists at Meteored, a powerful subtropical ridge is moving in to replace the recent storms with clear blue skies across the southern and eastern coastlines.

Highs of 28C in Murcia on Monday, according to Meteored

Anyone looking to hit the beach this Saturday and Sunday should head to the coastlines of Alicante, Almeria and Murcia.

These regions will see daytime highs easily surpass 20C over the weekend, offering ideal conditions for a February stroll along the sand or a drink on a sunny terrace.

The warmth will only intensify as the weekend progresses, with Sunday bringing highs of 24C to the Murcia region and up to 23C in inland Andalucia, including Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen.

??? El mapa de anomalías nos desvela una primavera adelantada, hasta 8 ºC por encima de la media.

?? Murcia podría llegar a los 28 ºC el lunes.

? Niveles de polen disparados en la mitad norte.



By Monday, the true peak of this early spring will arrive, with the mercury expected to hit 25C across Alicante and Almeria.

The city of Murcia will be the hottest spot in the country, bracing for an extraordinary high of 27C.

However, weather experts have issued a mild warning for those eager to strip down to their t-shirts.

Because the nights remain long in February, the phenomenon of radiational cooling means temperatures will plummet as soon as the sun sets.

While the days will offer perfect beach weather, nighttime temperatures in inland areas will still drop below 5C, meaning a thick coat remains essential for the evenings.

