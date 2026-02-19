Body of missing British tourist, 79, discovered on the Costa del Sol after week-long search

A WEEK-LONG search for a British tourist who went missing while holidaying on the Costa del Sol has ended in tragedy.

Iain Stanley, 79, was found dead on Wednesday after an extensive search operation that included help from dozens of expats living nearby, investigators confirmed.

The British pensioner was last spotted alive on February 11 near the Perla Marina hotel in Nerja, a popular coastal tourist hotspot approximately 50km east of Malaga.

He vanished after leaving a holiday home close by and was reported missing by his wife a day later.

Iain Stanley, 79, left his holiday home without his phone or passport.

He was said to have been in good health and was wearing black jeans, a shirt and a blue jacket when last seen.

According to his wife, he left their holiday home without his mobile phone or passport.

Local authorities have not confirmed the exact spot where Iain’s body was found, although it is believed to be in the vicinity of the urbanisations of Ladera del Mar and Tamango Hill, an area renowned for steep ravines.

Investigators are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, although there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Nerja receives hundreds of thousands of tourists every year and is home to almost 8,000 foreigners – equivalent to one-third of the town’s population.

