RIP: Tributes pour in after British expat, 54, who went missing after leaving Benidorm hospital is found dead

by

A BRITISH expat last spotted leaving a Benidorm hospital over the weekend has been found dead.

Pete Jackson, 54, lived and worked in Benidorm for nearly three years after previously living with his wife in Majorca.

He disappeared on Saturday morning after discharging himself from an IMED hospital in the popular tourist hotspot.

He has since been found dead nearby.

Pete Jackson, 54, has sadly been found dead.

Shirley Ebbs, Pete’s wife and long-term partner of nearly 29 years, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I share an update on Pete Jackson.

“Pete has been located but unfortunately has been found deceased.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped in the search and offered support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please keep Pete Jackson’s family in your thoughts and respect their privacy right now.”

The Olive Press would like to send our deepest condolences to Pete’s family and friends. RIP.

