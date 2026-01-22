22 Jan, 2026
22 Jan, 2026 @ 12:16
1 min read

Happy ending after missing dog in Spain’s Adamuz train disaster is found safe and sound

A DOG that went missing in the aftermath of the Adamuz train disaster has been found safe and well on Thursday morning.

An Infoca forest firefighting team saw Boro and took him to an emotional reunion with his owner.

Ana Garcia, 26, was travelling with her pregnant sister and Boro to Madrid from Malaga on Sunday when the tail of their Iryo train car jumped the rails and was hit by a train coming from the other direction.

BORO’S RETURN

When Ana was being helped out of the tilted car, she got a glimpse of Boro before he fled the chaotic scene.

“Please, if you can help, look for the animal,” Garcia told reporters at the time

“We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.”

Thousands of people on social media shared Ana’s plea for help, along with photos of the medium-sized black canine with white eyebrows and a tuft of white fur on his chest.

A rescue patrol operated by animal rights group PACMA was allowed access to the accident site on Wednesday to search for Boro.

A Guardia Civil officer spotted the dog the same day close to the accident site but he fled when an attempt was made to catch him.

Ana was called with news of the sighting which gave her hope before the good news about Boro on Thursday morning.

