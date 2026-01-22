WATCH: Police arrest Swedish mafia gang members who held ‘millionaire’ hostage for three days on Costa Blanca

FOUR members of a Swedish mafia gang called ‘Dalen’ have been arrested in Alicante after holding a Norwegian man hostage for nearly three days.

They demanded a ransom of 800,000 Norwegian Kroner- just over €69,000.

The victim- described as a ‘millionaire’- was located and freed by Policia Nacional officers.

En #Alicante, la @policia libera en menos de 72h a un hombre secuestrado por la organización criminal sueca “Dalen”



Vídeos, amenazas y rescate millonario… hasta que la Policía llamó a la puerta?? pic.twitter.com/mCgh2yfUvX January 22, 2026

The investigation started after a call was received a 24-hour tip line of the Policia Nacional’s Kidnapping and Extortion Unit via a Norwegian liaison officer in Spain.

They were alerted to the kidnapping of a Norwegian citizen in Alicante province.

The captors belonged to the ‘Dalen’ gang involved with international drugs and arms trafficking.

The Policia Nacional said they stole the victim’s dogs to demand a ransom but when he refused to pay, they decided to kidnap him.

The gang contacted a relative in Norway and a friend of the man based in Alicante.

Photos and videos were sent to them showing the victim being beaten up and threats made to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

The police got involved at that stage and managed to control all the communications regarding the ransom and secured the victim’s release without any payment.

He was taken to a medical centre where he was examined and treated for face and chest injuries.

The four perpetrators were found and arrested in an Alicante City shopping centre car park.

One of them was carrying identification documents belonging to the victim.

The detainees were brought before a judge who ordered three of them to be imprisoned.

Charges include kidnapping, robbery with violence and intimidation, causing injury and belonging to a criminal organisation,

