THE indicted stepson of the Marbella mayor is suing her in a bid to claim his share of his late father’s multimillion-euro estate – money prosecutors allege was tied to Sweden’s notorious Mocromafia drug network.

Joakim Broberg, the indicted son of the mayor’s late husband Lars Broberg, has filed a lawsuit demanding that Angeles Muñoz divide the estate of her husband, who died in March 2023.

The petition, co-signed by another of Broberg’s sons, comes after more than two and a half years in which the mayor has ignored all pleas to settle the inheritance – including burofaxes, according to court sources cited by elDiario.es.

The case has reopened the shadow hanging over the mayor’s family since her husband was charged in 2022 with laundering proceeds from drug trafficking.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz

Prosecutors alleged that Lars Broberg helped funnel more than €7 million from the hashish trade into Costa del Sol real estate on behalf of a Swedish-Moroccan organised crime group known as the Mocromafia.

The charges were dropped due to his deteriorating health shortly before his death on March 5 last year.

Broberg, who made his fortune in property development, brought three children from a previous marriage into his relationship with Muñoz.

The couple later had two of their own.

Under Swedish inheritance law, children from earlier relationships are entitled to claim their share of a parent’s estate immediately after death, rather than waiting until the surviving spouse dies.

Despite repeated approaches, including the formal burofax sent in 2023, the mayor has not responded to her stepsons’ requests to divide the estate.

Joakim Broberg is suing his step-mother, Angeles Muñoz, for access to his late father’s estate

The Marbella court formally admitted the claim for ‘judicial division of inheritance’ in September, ordering Muñoz to be notified and to provide contact details for her two biological children, Alex John and Christina Erik, as well as for another stepson, Fredrik, a financier based in Dubai who has not joined the case.

The inheritance battle casts new light on the origins of the couple’s wealth.

Muñoz, a former family doctor turned career politician, has long attributed her luxury lifestyle to her husband’s business success.

When elDiario.es examined her assets in 2022, it estimated her personal fortune at around €12 million, excluding Broberg’s holdings. The couple were married under a separation-of-assets regime.

One of the most valuable items in dispute is a sprawling Marbella mansion the pair bought in 2003 through a Gibraltar-registered company, Crasel Limited, which owned the Spanish firm Crasel Panorámica SL.

The property includes nine bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna, gym and cinema – with an outdoor pool shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head.

Muñoz personally owned 49% of the company, a stake worth roughly €6 million, while her husband held the remainder.

The purchase first drew controversy in 2014 when it emerged that the acquisition had been structured through Gibraltar, labelled a ‘tax haven’ by Spain’s own government in 2012.

In 2023, the Marbella council – led by Muñoz – rezoned the land to increase its value, while she simultaneously cancelled a €3.1 million mortgage with the Luxembourg-based Nordea Bank.

The wider criminal case continues to dog the family.

During his trial this summer at Spain’s National Court, Joakim Broberg faced accusations of leading a Mocro Maffia cell that laundered millions in drug profits through real-estate ventures across the Costa del Sol. Prosecutors have requested an 18-year prison term.

Wiretaps recorded him boasting after the Partido Popular’s 2019 electoral victory: “The city is ours, the Junta… fucking all of Andalucia.”

Police investigators asked the court to open a corruption line of inquiry into possible influence-peddling involving his stepmother, but neither prosecutors nor the judge pursued it.

Broberg senior remained a Swedish tax resident and declared fewer than six months a year in Spain, meaning his estate is governed by Swedish law.

The court process in Marbella will now determine the value and distribution of his Spanish assets, including the luxury villa, under judicial supervision.

The mayor has made no public comment on the case.

