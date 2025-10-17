Body pulled out of the water at Murcia fishing port believed to be elderly British expat

AUTHORITIES suspect that a body pulled out of the water at the fishing port of Aguilas in Murcia was that of a missing British man.

The grim discovery happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday when a fisherman spotted the body between his boat and the pier.

“At first I thought it was a doll, but when I got closer I realised that it was a person and I immediately called the Guardia Civil,” said Jose Antonio Escarabajal.

The Guardia, the Aguilas Policia Local, and the Cruz Roja went to the scene.

First indications were that there were no obvious signs of violence that led to the man’s death.

Sources suggested that it was a British resident of the town aged around 80.

He went for a walk on Tuesday and did not return home.

No further details have been provided.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances behind his death.

