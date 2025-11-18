SWEDISH mafia bosses are causing chaos by hiring teenagers as ‘disposable contract killers’ for hits on the Costa del Sol.

Preying on adolescents, addicts, and uneducated individuals, these bosses are using vulnerable people who they deem as cheap, obedient, and easily replaceable to carry out crimes.

The hitmen they are hiring are not even old enough to drive, yet they fly over from Sweden or the Netherlands, where criminal groups operate, to carry out the tasks for ‘€4,000 or €5,000’.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca Russian mafia money laundering gang faces €22m in fines and six-year jail terms

Nicknamed ‘baby hitmen’, the young people become dependent on gangs who they become indebted to – the only way for them to pay back their debts is to complete tasks, like murders, on the gang’s behalf.

In just one year, three people have been arrested on the Costa del Sol for dodgy activities.

Two had intended to kill with the third carrying out a murder after receiving an order in Belgium.

While police have managed to arrest some of these ‘baby hitmen’ their biggest challenge is finding the instigators of the crime, who typically remain at large protected by international distance.

‘The organisations actually reside in other countries. The bosses are in Sweden and they send hitmen to kill. The problems there are affecting us here’, describe the police.

READ MORE: Illegal puppy farm with poodles and Yorkies is found inside urine and excrement-infested Valencia home

These criminals target the Costa del Sol because of its connections, climate, and locality to Africa – these attributes make it the ideal enclave for European mafias.

Udyco, the Unidad de Delincuencia contra el Crimen Organizado (Drug and Organised Crime Unit), collaborates closely with police in European countries to try to escalate investigations beyond the hitman and reach those who give out the orders.

Just a year ago the judicial police squad dismantled a network that allegedly ran a chat room on Telegram which advertised violent ‘jobs’.

The violent nature of these gangs and networks is particularly concerning – adding to this worry is the increase in firearms on the Costa del Sol.

Firearms can be purchased on the dark web, with the political manager of Udyco saying that ‘if you have the right contacts, weapons can easily be obtained’.

READ MORE: ‘Most wanted’ leader of notorious Latin American drug cartel who ‘faked own death’ is arrested on Spain’s Costa del Sol

With the aim of catching the bosses behind these crimes, the provincial police commissioner in Malaga, Roberto Rodriguez Velasco issued a direct message to those operating organised crime in the Costa del Sol.

He said: ‘We will not give in. We will not allow those who violate public order to get away with it. They will be identified and brought before a judge no matter the cost.’

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.