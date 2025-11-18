Prosecutors to get complaint about Carlos Mazon ‘lying to Congress’ during Valencia flood inquiry hearing

THE Valencian socialist party(PSPV-PSOE) will complain to the Prosecutor’s Office about acting regional president, Carlos Mazon, ‘lying’ to Congress.

Mazon, who resigned on November 3, gave evidence to parliamentarians on Monday at a committee probing the response to the October 2024 floods.

The PSPV-PSOE accuses Mazon of a ‘crime of false testimony’ for ‘having failed to tell the truth in his appearance’ before the committee.

READ MORE:

DIANA MORANT

They say he ‘not only evaded the questions, as he did in the Valencian parliament(Les Corts) but went further, telling lies in many of the statements he made before the committee which implies the alleged violation of article 502 section 3 of the Penal Code’.

The secretary general of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, who is also Spain’s Science Minister, also criticised the Partido Popular nominee to replace Mazon, Juan Francisco Perez Llorca.

He will officially register his candidacy on Wednesday but Morant said he will arrive to ‘cover up a negligent management of which he is part’.

“Perez Llorca is the person who was in the negotiation of the napkin pact(a reference to a deal struck between the PP and the far-right Vox Party) from which the denialist government emerged and led us to a catastrophic and dramatic management with 229 deaths,” said Morant.

According to her, Valencians want an early election and insisted that the PP and Vox ‘are condemning them to more pain and more lies’.

“With the same politicians and the same policies, you can get nothing other than repeating the catastrophe,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PP leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, announced that Carlos Mazon will also quit his position as president of the Valencian PP once the investiture of a new president has taken place.

“I agree and therefore in the coming weeks, I hope that once the investiture of the new president is over, we will make the appropriate change in the party at the request of Mr. Mazon,” Feijoo said.

An investiture vote is expected to take place next week, with Perez Llorca expected to secure the majority of the 99 Les Corts deputies by virtue of the support of Vox- though the far-right party says that it is not necessarily a ‘done deal’.

Diana Morant will be put forward as the socialist candidate.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.