‘Most wanted’ leader of notorious Latin American drug cartel who ‘faked own death’ is arrested on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE leader of Ecuador’s most notorious drug trafficking organisation has been arrested on the Costa del Sol following a joint operation with Spanish police

Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria Barre, known as ‘Pipo’, is accused of ordering more than 400 deaths as the head of Los Lobos, a violent drug gang recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

He was detained in Malaga over the weekend after a coordinated investigation between Ecuador’s national police and Spain’s Policia Nacional.

Announcing the arrest on X, Ecuador president Daniel Noboa said: “Today we captured ‘Pipo’ Chavarria, the most wanted criminal in the region and top leader of Los Lobos.

“I recognise and thank the joint efforts of Ecuadorian and Spanish police. To combat transnational crime, international cooperation is a necessity.

READ MORE: Revealed: The terrifying Serb neo-Nazi whose narco empire took over Mallorca in just two years

Hoy capturamos a “Pipo” Chavarría, el delincuente más buscado de la región y máximo líder de Los Lobos. El criminal que fingió su muerte, cambió de identidad y se escondió en Europa mientras ordenaba asesinatos en Ecuador, controlaba las operaciones de minería ilegal y movía… — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) November 16, 2025

“We have captured the highest-value target. Today the mafias fall back. Today Ecuador wins.”

Noboa said Chavarria oversaw illegal mining operations and drug trafficking routes in collaboration with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a notoriously violent Mexican criminal syndicate.

Ecuador’s defence minister, John Reimberg, said that Chavarria had ordered ‘at least 400 murders’ from inside El Turi jail, where he directed operations between 2011 and 2019.

In 2021, the narco kingpin reportedly faked his own death before obtaining a new identity in Venezuela.

He later registered for and obtained a Colombian passport, which he used to travel to Spain in 2022.

While in Spain, Chavarria is believed to have continued managing Los Lobos’ international activities, forging ties with criminal groups in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as with allied cartels across Latin America.

READ MORE: ‘We are becoming a narco-state’: Inside the Belgian judge’s warning that should terrify Spain

MÁXIMO NARCOTRAFICANTE FINGIÓ SU MUERTE PARA ASEGURARSE IMPUNIDAD, PERO EN ESTE GOBIERNO. EL MENSAJE ES DIRECTO Y NO DEJA DUDAS, DONDE SE ESCONDAN, IREMOS POR ELLOS Y LOS VAMOS A ENCONTRAR.



Hoy, me encuentro en España con el alto mando policial, desde donde informamos al país… pic.twitter.com/23rfQT0Gol — John Reimberg (@JohnReimberg) November 16, 2025

Los Lobos have been linked to drug trafficking, illegal gold mining and providing armed support to CJNG to secure key cocaine routes.

They were designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in September 2024, with the US Treasury Department accusing the group of fuelling an uptick in violence across Ecuador, once considered one of Latin America’s safest countries.

Authorities suspect Los Lobos of involvement in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, less than two weeks before elections in 2023.

During his campaign, Villavicencio had called Ecuador a ‘narco state’ due to a rise in gang-related violence.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.