A SERBIAN gang leader with ties to neo-Nazi groups and football hooligans has been unmasked as the man behind one of the most powerful drug networks ever seen in the Balearic Islands.

Stefan Milojevic, 35, the muscular boss of the United Tribuns biker gang, was arrested last week in a spectacular multi-agency operation involving the Guardia Civil, the Policía Nacional, Europol and German police.

Investigators say Milojevic transformed his Mallorca-based biker club into an all-conquering international cartel that trafficked cocaine, hash, methamphetamine and heroin across Spain and into northern Europe.

Within just two years, his gang had taken control of much of the island’s drug trade, supplying more than half of all the drug dealers on the island, according to local reports.

Stefan Milojevic, 35, ran the most powerful drug gang in Mallorca

The proceeds were laundered through a network of front companies that included brothels, nightclubs and other seemingly legitimate businesses.

Police seized more than three tonnes of narcotics, €1.54 million in cash, sixteen firearms, and a trove of espionage equipment – including GPS trackers, hidden cameras, and bug detectors – during coordinated raids on 71 properties across Mallorca, Ibiza, and the mainland.

Among the 76 suspects detained were alleged corrupt lawyer Gonzalo Márquez, a biker chief and several members of the Son Banya drugs clan, including the notorious El Vito.

Milojevic’s arrest marks the culmination of a two-year investigation dubbed Operation Enroque Manso Bal, described by police as ‘a before and after’ moment in the fight against organised crime in the Balearics.

Doce de los detenidos en la cuarta fase de la operación contra la trama de blanqueo y narcotráfico en Mallorca han pasado a disposición judicial. Los cabecillas de la organización eran un luchador profesional de MMA, Stefan Milojevic, y un abogado, Gonzalo Márquez. pic.twitter.com/LHnqPg1d8Y — Guillermo Esteban (@GuillEsteban) September 5, 2025

Spanish authorities said the gang had imported cocaine and hash from North Africa and Ibiza, while stockpiling drugs in warehouses around Palma for distribution across Europe.

New reports from Serbia reveal the ideological underbelly of Milojevic’s network – a violent fusion of Balkan nationalism, neo-Nazi symbolism and football extremism.

According to Serbian media, Milojevic is the nephew of former Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic and the son of a 1990s Mallorca footballer.

His heritage gave him access to Balkan criminal networks and to United Tribuns founders in Spain.

He was a known neo-Nazi, white supremacist and MMA fighter

Under his leadership, the Mallorca chapter became notorious for its brutality and its far-right affiliations. Members were frequently seen at Son Moix stadium alongside RCD Mallorca’s most radical ultras, as well as German hooligans living on the island.

Police say the gang maintained close ties with extremist groups and used their members to distribute drugs.

During searches, officers found Nazi memorabilia, Odin symbols and T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Blood and Honour’, a slogan associated with white supremacist movements.

Milojevic victorious after an MMA clash

The gang also used forged police badges from the Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil and Palma local police to stop rival traffickers and steal their shipments.

One of their bases was a fake security company that housed a clandestine drug laboratory.

A Europol official confirmed that the United Tribuns have become a growing security concern, with cells operating in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Tenerife and Girona, mirroring the spread of Balkan mafias across Spain.

“The United Tribuns are part of a new generation of biker gangs who combine ideological extremism with transnational trafficking,” the official said. “They’re violent, disciplined and increasingly well connected.”

The arrests took down not just Milojevic but 76 total suspects

Milojevic, who flaunted his tattoos and mixed martial arts background on social media, is now being held in custody in Palma awaiting trial on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The judge overseeing the case has lifted secrecy orders on the investigation, which police say exposes a ‘multinational of crime’ that believed itself untouchable.

If convicted, Milojevic faces decades behind bars. But for now, his downfall marks a rare victory in Spain’s escalating struggle against the growing influence of international drug syndicates.

