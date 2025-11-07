Cat killer behind at least 100 feline poisonings is arrested in Spain

A MAN has been accused of killing at least 100 cats in the Toledo area town of Villaluenga de la Sagra.

He has been brought before a court on animal abuse charges.

The Guardia Civil say that over 100 felines were poisoned in the last year- around half of them during the last fourth months.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA REMOVE ‘POISONED’ WATER BOWLS

Investigations started after a resident who worked as a medic alerted the Guardia to the large number of cat deaths who he suspected had been poisoned.

He recognised the symptoms as being similar to what poison does to humans.

After an exhaustive probe, various witness statements were obtained and poison was detected in a bowl located in a park.

The Guardia found a similar container in the courtyard of the house of the suspect and several dead cats on the ground next to it.

Two varieties of poison were used resulting in the death of the animals.

The Complutense University of Madrid collaborated with authorities to examine several cats to confirm the presence of toxic substances.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.