Big night TONIGHT for ‘nougat’ town that’s one of Spain’s first to switch on its Christmas lights

AN ALICANTE province town is switching on its Christmas lights this Friday night- nearly seven weeks before December 25.

Xixona will be the first to go ‘full-on’ festive in the region due to its association with nougat manufacturing on World Nougat Day.

The lights will be turned on at 7.45pm in a ceremony on Calle Francesc Nicolau Mira Miralles street- in front of the famous Betlemet de Xixona.

BETLEMET SCENE, XIXONA

The Betlemet de Xixona is a renowned nativity scene that captures the traditional spirit of Spanish Christmas culture.

It showcases an intricate display that features hundreds of handcrafted figures, representing the Nativity and various biblical scenes.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the craftsmanship and artistic detail that goes into creating this captivating experience.

The installation is typically set up in a location that reflects the rich history and traditions of the region, making it a big draw for both locals and tourists alike.

Looking ahead, Xixona’s famous Christmas Fair will be held between December 4 and 8.

Once again the traditional stalls will feature local nougat, as well as Christmas sweets, artisan products and gift items.

There will also be a varied programme of activities, music, workshops, tastings and exhibitions, which help to create a seasonal atmosphere leading up to Christmas.

