Haunted by hackers: How to avoid online shopping scams this Black Friday

JUST when you thought Halloween was over, the real ghosts come out to play and they’re hiding in your inbox.

Forget haunted houses and creaky floorboards; this November, the true horror is digital. It’s called Black Friday, and lurking behind every ‘limited-time offer’ are hackers disguised as friendly retailers, ready to drain your wallet faster than you can say ‘add to cart’.

We all love a good bargain. There’s something thrilling about nabbing that half-price laptop or ‘today only’ smartwatch deal.

But the darker side of the internet knows that too. As soon as the pumpkins are packed away, cybercriminals start sharpening their phishing hooks and polishing their fake discount codes.

You might think you’re buying a new pair of headphones, until your credit card starts buying luxury holidays in Dubai.

The ghost in the inbox

Here’s how it happens. You get an email from what looks like your favourite shop: “Exclusive offer! 70% off if you click now!”. The AI-gen logo looks legit. The site looks legit. Even the reviews are glowing (thanks, AI!). But behind that shiny facade is a data-hungry monster, waiting for you to hand over your card details.

Before you know it, you’ve gone from bargain hunter to victim of an online shopping scam.

The worst part? These scams don’t even look dodgy anymore. Gone are the days of “Dear Sir/Madam, kindly send your bank details.” Modern phishing emails are slick, persuasive, and professional enough to almost fool your bank. Some even use stolen branding and AI chatbots to “assist” you with your fake purchase.

Beware the clone sites

Scammers have a new trick up their sleeve this year: cloned websites. They copy the exact look and feel of trusted online stores, right down to the fonts, colours, and product reviews. You could be browsing a fake version of your favourite shop without realising it, until your money vanishes faster than a ghost at sunrise.

A quick cybersecurity tip from the experts: always double-check the website address before you buy. A single misplaced letter, like ‘Amaz0n’ or ‘Zara-shop.store’, can spell disaster. And if you see an offer that looks too good to be true, it probably escaped from the same digital dungeon as those miracle anti-ageing creams and eternal youth elixirs.

Smart cybersecurity for shoppers

So, how do you stay safe online this season? Stick to official apps and websites – if you find a bargain through a random social media ad, proceed with extreme caution.

Use secure payment methods such as PayPal or credit cards with fraud protection, and keep your devices protected, because cyber ghosts love outdated software almost as much as they love gullible shoppers.

And above all, trust your instincts: if something feels off, it probably is.

And if you’d rather skip the seasonal stress, leave it to the pros. AnyTech365’s cybersecurity experts and their anti-fraud AntiScam Ultimate app know exactly how to keep your digital doors locked, your data safe, and your devices running smoothly while you hunt for bargains without breaking a sweat.

The final fright

Let’s be honest, the biggest trick this season isn’t in the candy bag, it’s in your inbox. The scammers are clever, relentless, and just a little bit evil. But with a dash of scepticism, a pinch of caution, and the right tech support team on your side, you can turn their ‘boo!’ into a solid ‘nice try, mate’.

Because when it comes to shopping online, the only scary thing should be your credit card statement after you’ve bought one too many “essential” gadgets.

Stay smart, stay sceptical, and enjoy your bargains safely.

And if you’d prefer never to panic over phantom cruises or miracle creams again, why not let the pros handle it?

Call AnyTech365 today and claim your FREE exclusive introductory offer – a 3-month cybersecurity plan complimented by around-the-clock IT expert help.

Peace of mind, no panic attacks – and definitely no sweaty palms.

(+34) 951 203 538

(+44) 203 773 6780

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.