A MARINA ALTA animal charity has launched a private prosecution against a man who stole three cats from their El Verger shelter in the summer, as well as killing a fourth.

The Society for the Care of Animals in Need(SCAN) was founded in 2009 covering the north of the Costa Blanca.

It runs a specialist shelter with a team of trained volunteers who look to find forever homes for cats and dogs.

As reported by the Olive Press last month, a 28-year-old Spaniard was arrested after the Guardia received a complaint from SCAN after he raided their shelter three times in July- with graphic footage recorded on security cameras of him killing a kitten.

The man’s case is being handled by Denia’s Court of Instruction and he’s been charged with robbery by force and animal cruelty, but public prosecutors have now been joined by a private move by SCAN.

SCAN president, Barry Caulfield, said: “We are still in shock at the harshness of the images and we do not understand how such barbarity can be done to defenceless animals.”

“We owe it to the three missing SCAN cats and the cat that was killed in our own facility,” he added.

Solicitors specialising in animal rights and abuse cases have been hired by the charity.

Eloi Sarrio, manager of the Aboganimal law firm said: “The images speak for themselves and those responsible must pay for the consequences.”

“We will work tirelessly to get a conviction, not only to protect animals but society,” pledged Sarrio.

SCAN has expressed its thanks for all the support it has received since the attacks and has appealed to anybody who has any further information to contact them.

