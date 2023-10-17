3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Millor with pool garage - € 637,000

Villa Cala Millor, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 637,000

CYRIL HEYNE REAL ESTATE presents: Charming House in Cala Millor, 550 meters from the Beach with Vacation Rental License HIGHLIGHTED DETAILS: This charming house in Cala Millor is a gem that combines comfort and functionality in a beachside setting with attractive features. But what makes it even more special is that it comes with a Vacation Rental License, making it an ideal investment. Discover the best of this property: SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE: Sitting on a plot of 530 square meters with a construction area of 110 square meters, this house offers a perfect balance of space and comfort,… See full property details