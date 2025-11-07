Madrid’s regional government hands controversial director Woody Allen €1.5 million for new film – but with strings attached

MADRID’S regional government has agreed to invest €1.5 million of taxpayer money into an upcoming film directed by Woody Allen – but the new flick must be shot in and around the Spanish capital and have ‘Madrid’ in its title.

Regional authorities, led by conservative Partido Popular (PP) mayor Isabel Diaz Ayuso, hope the move will boost the capital’s profile for international tourists like Netflix series Emily in Paris or 1950s romcom Roman Holiday did for the French and Italian capitals.

As part of the contract, the movie must be shot entirely within the region, with at least 15% of outdoor scenes filmed in recognisable Madrid locations.

When released, the film – currently under the working title WASP 2026 – must also have ‘Madrid’ in its title.

“Woody Allen is one of the most multifaceted contemporary artists in the cinematic landscape, who has shaped one of the most original and highly valued styles in film-making,” the contract says.

Woody Allen has struggled to finance his films since an allegation he abused his own daughter resurfaced in 2014. Credit: Cordon Press

“The shooting of a film in a territory can mean enormous growth in popularity, international image and tourist attraction, and when it shows scenes or locations clearly representative or identifiable with a territory, making it almost a protagonist in the story, it strengthens its recognition and fixes it in the viewer’s memory,” it adds.

“An audiovisual project with the characteristics of Woody Allen’s works, a director and producer of international renown and prestige, whose feature films are shown on screens worldwide […] offers excellent potential for impact and constitutes an ideal channel for promoting the Community of Madrid as a tourist destination.”

Madrid recorded over four million international overnight stays over the summer – a record number and a 9% increase on the same period in 2024, according to the city council.

This is not the first occasion that the four-time Academy Award-winning director has lent on the Spanish taxpayer to fund his blockbusters.

Madrid’s combative right-wing mayor Isabel Diaz Ayuso hopes the film will boost the capital’s international profile for visitors. Credit: Cordon Press

Barcelona city council and Catalunya’s regional government jointly invested €1.5 million in his 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which starred Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson.

But Allen, 89, has struggled to source large-scale financing for his work since an accusation that he sexually abused his daughter in 1992 resurfaced during the #MeToo movement.

The claim – which Allen denies – was made during a custody battle between the director and his former wife Mia Farrow over Dylan Farrow and her brother, Ronan.

The accusations has never been substantiated in official investigations.

