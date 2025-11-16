British teenager fighting for life after nearly drowning during school trip to northern Spain

A BRITISH teenager is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming at sea during a school trip to northern Spain.

The 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in Lloret de Mar, Catalunya on Saturday morning after being pulled from the water by a teacher and two police officers who jumped in to help.

The youngster is understood to have been playing with friends in choppy waters in the popular Costa Brava resort before a powerful wave swept her out to sea.

READ MORE: PICTURED: Heartbreaking final photo of Brit brother and sister, aged 11 and 13, who drowned off Spain’s Catalunya coast

The incident occurred during a school trip to the popular Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 11.30am local time, including paramedics, local police, officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the fire service.

One of the police officers who leapt in to save the youngster had to be treated for hypothermia.

One witness said: “I was able to see the whole scene from the balcony of my flat opposite the beach […] They managed to rescue the young girl and performed CPR, which saved her life.

“Hopefully, she will not suffer any lasting effects.”

The young victim has been admitted to an intensive care unit at Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.