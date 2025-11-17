Illegal puppy farm with poodles and Yorkies is found inside urine and excrement-infested Valencia home

AN INDOOR puppy farm has been discovered in the Quatre Carreres district of Valencia City.

The property owner did not have a breeding licence according to the Valencia Policia Local and a report has been sent to the public prosecutor.

16 dogs of different breeds were found by animal welfare officers and the police.

RESCUED DOGS

The unhealthy state of the fly-infested home made it unsuitable for both humans and animals.

Authorities moved in after a neighbour complained about a foul stench wafting from the property.

Police and animal welfare personnel noted the strong smell outside the front door and after getting inside, they were greeted by pools of urine and excrement.

There was also a prominent odour of bleach as well as large bags of dog food piled up around the 80 m2 property.

Most of the puppies were kept in the kitchen including 10 poodles and two Yorkshire terriers.

Two were in cages because they were ‘on heat’ with police discovering cages in every room.

The female home owner now faces animal abuse charges while the dogs have been removed and examined at the Benimamet veterinary centre.

The puppies were in a generally decent state but their paws were dirty and wet due to the mess on the floor.

The woman had 22 dogs registered in her name, but told police that six of them were at a friend’s villa- which she refused to give the address of.

All bar two of the animals had been microchipped.

