POLICE in Denia have rescued 18 puppies who lived in poor surroundings in a shack close to an industrial estate.

The owner apparently planned to sell off the dogs.

Members of the Denia Animal Protection Association(APAD) reported what they saw to the Policia Local.

A drone was flown over the site and it recorded six of the animals tied to trees.

DRONE VIEW

The rest of the group were in a ‘precarious’ home-namely a hut.

With the help of APAD volunteers, police visited the site and removed the puppies.

Their owner had not vaccinated or micro-chipped them.

The dogs have now been dewormed and vaccinated and are being looked after by APAD members.

