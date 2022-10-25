POLICE in Denia have rescued 18 puppies who lived in poor surroundings in a shack close to an industrial estate.
The owner apparently planned to sell off the dogs.
Members of the Denia Animal Protection Association(APAD) reported what they saw to the Policia Local.
A drone was flown over the site and it recorded six of the animals tied to trees.
The rest of the group were in a ‘precarious’ home-namely a hut.
With the help of APAD volunteers, police visited the site and removed the puppies.
Their owner had not vaccinated or micro-chipped them.
The dogs have now been dewormed and vaccinated and are being looked after by APAD members.
