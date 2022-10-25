3 bedroom Flat for sale in Malaga city - € 229,900

Flat Málaga, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 229,900

APARTMENT IN AVDA. JUAN SEBASTIAN ELCANO, MALAGA REDPISO SELLS Great apartment in the heart of the El Palo neighborhood, on Avda. Juan Sebastián Elcano. It is distributed in 3 bedrooms, separate living room, fully equipped kitchen, 1 bathroom and storage room. This magnificent apartment has air conditioning in the living room, climalit windows, completely renovated, including plumbing, electricity and interior doors. The house is in an unbeatable location, in the heart of El Palo, 3 minutes walk from the beach, with all the main shops just one step away, in front of the bus lines, services,… See full property details