A man branded as a hero in July for digging a trench to stop his town being engulfed by a wildfire, has died in a Valladolid hospital.

Angel Zamora, 53, lived in Tabara in Zamora Province, in the Castilla y Leon region of north-western Spain.

On July 17, he suffered serious burns when he used his digger to build a trench to act as a firebreak on the outskirts of the town.

He was surprised by the advance of the fire and ran away through the flames to escape from the fenced-in farm where he was working.AS

Angel was taken by helicopter to hospital to be treated.

Three other people died in the Zamora fire- the most serious in a summer of major incidents across Spain.

A video of what happened to Angel went viral.

It showed his digger disappearing in flames and then Angel running for his life while patting down clothes that had been scorched by the blaze.

