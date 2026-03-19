THE search for a missing American university student in Barcelona has taken a dark turn after divers and rescue drones were deployed to sweep the Mediterranean Sea.

James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey has not been seen since he vanished during a night out in the Catalan capital in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama student was previously believed to have become separated from his friends inside the beachfront Shoko nightclub.

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Fears are growing for James Gracey’s wellbeing after being missing for a third day

However, the investigation saw a chilling development after CCTV footage reportedly showed the young tourist leaving the venue at around 3am accompanied by an unidentified individual.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force, have now shifted their focus to include the possibility of foul play as the mystery deepens.

Shoko, a popular night venue where Gracey was last seen at 3am on March 17, is located in the middle of a string of beachfront bars and discotheques right next to Port Olympic

Specialist marine units, known as the Unidad Acuatica (Aquatic Unit) and Unidad Subacuatica (Submarine Unit), are currently scouring the waters off Barceloneta beach in case he entered the water.

They are being supported from above by a dedicated drone unit and police helicopters scanning the coastline and the surrounding Port Olimpic area.

Fears for his safety were further compounded after it emerged that his mobile phone was recovered during the arrest of a suspect for an unrelated matter.

READ MORE: Family worried sick over missing American who vanished on night out to Barcelona nightclub

It remains entirely unclear if the arrested individual is linked to his disappearance or the stranger he was filmed leaving the club with.

His father, Taras Gracey, has already flown to Spain to assist with the search on the ground, while his frantic mother, Therese, is expected to arrive shortly.

The family has repeatedly stressed that vanishing without making contact is completely out of character for the ‘responsible’ student.

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A picture of James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, 20, taken on the night of his disappearance – with distinctive gold chain. Family handout

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall (185cm) and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark trousers believed to be joggers, and a distinctive gold chain featuring a rhinestone cross.

Anyone in Spain with immediate information is urged to dial the direct Mossos d’Esquadra line on 088, or the general emergency number 112.

International callers can reach the central police switchboard on +34 932 903 327, while the US State Department can be contacted from North America on 1-888-407-4747.

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