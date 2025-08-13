Tragedy in Spain as body of missing American hiker, 27, is found in the Pyrenees mountains

THE Guardia Civil have found the body of an American hiker, who went missing for almost a month in the Pyrenees.

A search and rescue team located the body of Cole Henderson, 27, on Friday in a hard to access area- some 200 metres down the north face of Monte Pertido.

Workers airlifted Mr. Henderson’s body from the spot with the help of a crane.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA SEARCH & RESCUE

Cole Henderson was last heard from on July 9, when he texted friends at around 2pm in the Mount Perdido area.

He had parked up his car in the nearby town of Torla, according to the Guardia, from where he started his hike.

Friends reported him missing after he failed to return home to Amsterdam, where he was living, on July 12.

The Guardia Civil said a search began two days later, on July 14, in Huesca Province, which includes Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park and other areas of the Pyrenees.

Authorities had been working on the theory that Henderson may have tried to climb Monte Perdido, which stands at 3,355 metres high.

Helicopters and members of the Guardia’s search and rescue teams were deployed as well as canine units and drones.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.