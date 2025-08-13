Weather experts say this August is the hottest so far since records started in Spain

WEATHER records are tumbling in Spain as the current heatwave is set to reach new heights- with this August on track to be the hottest-ever since records started.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said Tuesday was the warmest day of the August heatwave, on the back of temperature highs being set over the previous two days.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “There is no precedent for a period between August 1 and 20 as warm as that of this year.”

READ MORE:

?? AVISO ESPECIAL | OLA DE CALOR



? El miércoles, descenso térmico transitorio. Tormentas en el norte y centro peninsular.



? Nuevo ascenso térmico a partir del jueves. La ola de calor probablemente se prolongue hasta el lunes 18.



+ info ?https://t.co/48Lsr8QC4f pic.twitter.com/UkxufsgcCY August 12, 2025

On Tuesday, 165 Aemet weather stations exceeded or equalled a maximum value of 40C, while 62 of them clocked up 42C or more.

The highest values were at Badajoz Universidad when 45.5C was recorded at 1.50pm while Tablada in Sevilla province reached 45.2C some 30 minutes later.

After a marginal fall in temperatures on Wednesday, they’ll start rising again with the heatwave lasting until at least Monday.

It is expected that 40C or 42C will be reached in large parts of east and southern Spain.

The highest temperatures are expected over the weekend.

Extreme temperatures have been logged for 11 successive days in Spain with lows at night of above 25C and highs of 40C in many areas of the country.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.