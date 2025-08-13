Collapse in European sales of Tesla cars spells bad news for Spain’s Valencia

Tesla has put a halt to expansion plans in Valencia after a drop in two-thirds of its European sales. This comes after a promising deal had been signed with the regional government in June 2023, which will now not come to fruition.

This decision leaves Valencia with less industrial means, and comes as a blow to the region’s economy, as many jobs previously promised will now not be made possible.

In Germany, the leading European market Tesla sold only 1110 units in July, reflecting a 55% drop in sales. Elsewhere, in the UK Tesla has seen a 60% fall in sales, from 2462 units last year to 987 this year. This comes despite Tesla’s dominance with its Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, which is the company’s first manufacturing facility in Europe.

Competitors such as Volkswagen have, in the meantime, capitalised on the waning demand of Tesla. The German group’s Gigafactory in Valencia’s Sagunto continues to be under construction, with production scheduled for 2026 and thousands of jobs lined up.

Tesla has in recent months become mired in a series of controversies under Elon Musk’s helm, and stands to increasingly lose its previous dominance in the world of electric vehicles.

