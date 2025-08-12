Forecasters say current heatwave will run until ‘probably’ Monday in Spain

SPAIN’S state weather forecaster says the current heatwave will ‘probably’ continue until Monday.

A few days ago Aemet stated that the excess temperatures that started on August 3 could ‘possibly’ end this midweek but has revised its projection.

The current thermal wave bringing extreme heat is covering most of Spain, except for the Cantabrian area.

READ MORE:

HEATWAVE CONTINUES

An Aemet spokesperson said: “The configuration continues to be quite stationary creating a persistent mass of warm and dry air.”

“This combined with the high sunshine typical of the summer, is causing higher thermal values than normal for the time of year, thereby creating a heatwave,” he added.

Aemet now cautiously believes that next Monday will see a start to falling temperatures but with provisos.

The spokesperson commented: ”Although on Monday temperatures will be significantly higher than average, there is a probability they will decrease, but there will still be areas in excess of 40C’.

There are currently extreme heat warnings in large areas of 12 regions- namely Andalucia, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, Galicia, Extremadura, Navarra, La Rioja, Madrid, and the Canary Islands.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.