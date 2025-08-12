12 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Aug, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Forecasters say current heatwave will run until ‘probably’ Monday in Spain

by
Forecasters say current heatwave will run until 'probably' Monday in Spain

SPAIN’S state weather forecaster says the current heatwave will ‘probably’ continue until Monday.

A few days ago Aemet stated that the excess temperatures that started on August 3 could ‘possibly’ end this midweek but has revised its projection.

The current thermal wave bringing extreme heat is covering most of Spain, except for the Cantabrian area.

READ MORE:

HEATWAVE CONTINUES

An Aemet spokesperson said: “The configuration continues to be quite stationary creating a persistent mass of warm and dry air.”

“This combined with the high sunshine typical of the summer, is causing higher thermal values than normal for the time of year, thereby creating a heatwave,” he added.

Aemet now cautiously believes that next Monday will see a start to falling temperatures but with provisos.

The spokesperson commented: ”Although on Monday temperatures will be significantly higher than average, there is a probability they will decrease, but there will still be areas in excess of 40C’.

There are currently extreme heat warnings in large areas of 12 regions- namely Andalucia, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, Galicia, Extremadura, Navarra, La Rioja, Madrid, and the Canary Islands.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sky News
Previous Story

Spain’s iconic Great Mosque of Cordoba narrowly escaped a Notre Dame-style disaster – here’s why it’s a World Heritage site

Latest from Lead

Go toTop