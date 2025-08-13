13 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Aug, 2025 @ 12:39
·
1 min read

Volunteer firefighter dies as 8,000 people are evacuated due to wildfires in Spain

by
Volunteer firefighter dies as 8,000 people are evacuated due to wildfires in Spain

A VOLUNTEER firefighter died from severe burns as wildfires fuelled by strong winds and high temperatures continued to create problems in Spain.

At least six large wildfires were still out of control, regional emergency services said.

The volunteer, 35, had been trying to create breaks in wildfires near the town of Nogarejas in the Castilla y Leon region, when he became trapped by the blaze.

He became the second fatality in the last two days as a result of the fires.

The blaze was running out of control at two points in Castilla y Leon as forecasters predicted another day of strong winds.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, warned on Wednesday that the situation continues to be ‘serious’ and asked people to exercise extreme caution.

The situation is especially serious in Ourense, where several fires, especially those in Chandrexa and Maceda, have destroyed more than 7,000 hectares.

Fires in Yeres and Molezuelas de la Carballeda are still active, which have forced more than 8,000 people to spend the night away from their homes.

In Zamora, a fire is active in Puercas, where there have been six injuries-with two admitted to hospital.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the fire in Navalmoralejo which moved towards Caceres is still active while another has been declared in Calera and Chozas- forcing 5,000 residents to be confined to their homes for a few hours in addition to two road closures.

In Andalucia, the blazes at Tarifa and Jabugo have been controlled- likewise at Tres Cantos in Madrid.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tragedy in Spain as body of missing American hiker, 27, is found in the Pyrenees mountains
Previous Story

Tragedy in Spain as body of missing American hiker, 27, is found in the Pyrenees mountains

Latest from Lead

Go toTop