Volunteer firefighter dies as 8,000 people are evacuated due to wildfires in Spain

A VOLUNTEER firefighter died from severe burns as wildfires fuelled by strong winds and high temperatures continued to create problems in Spain.

At least six large wildfires were still out of control, regional emergency services said.

The volunteer, 35, had been trying to create breaks in wildfires near the town of Nogarejas in the Castilla y Leon region, when he became trapped by the blaze.

He became the second fatality in the last two days as a result of the fires.

Los equipos de emergencia siguen luchando contra el fuego en diferentes puntos de nuestro país.



La situación de los incendios sigue siendo grave. Extremar la precaución es esencial.



Gracias, una vez más, a quienes trabajáis sin descanso para combatir las llamas. https://t.co/v1a2q6sTkA August 13, 2025

The blaze was running out of control at two points in Castilla y Leon as forecasters predicted another day of strong winds.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, warned on Wednesday that the situation continues to be ‘serious’ and asked people to exercise extreme caution.

The situation is especially serious in Ourense, where several fires, especially those in Chandrexa and Maceda, have destroyed more than 7,000 hectares.

Fires in Yeres and Molezuelas de la Carballeda are still active, which have forced more than 8,000 people to spend the night away from their homes.

In Zamora, a fire is active in Puercas, where there have been six injuries-with two admitted to hospital.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the fire in Navalmoralejo which moved towards Caceres is still active while another has been declared in Calera and Chozas- forcing 5,000 residents to be confined to their homes for a few hours in addition to two road closures.

In Andalucia, the blazes at Tarifa and Jabugo have been controlled- likewise at Tres Cantos in Madrid.

