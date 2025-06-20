20 Jun, 2025
20 Jun, 2025 @ 18:00
WATCH: British hiker rescued after having to spend whole night on iconic Costa Blanca trail

by
A BRITISH hiker spent a whole night lost on Calpe’s Peñon de Ifach trail before being rescued on Thursday afternoon.

The 48-year-old man lost his bearings halfway through the route and as night fell, he stayed there until the morning.

When daylight arrived, he still could not work out which way to go and called emergency services shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Given the steepness of the slope, a rescue team from the Alicante Provincial firefighters sent out its Alfa helicopter.

The Brit was was found less than two hours after he made the call for help.

He was then hoisted up to the craft and taken to the helipad in Calpe in good health.

Earlier this month, 17 British hikers were rescued in Almeria after becoming disorientated on a trail in the Sierra de Nijar.

Alex Trelinski

