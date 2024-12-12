British hiker dies in Malaga after falling on ‘deadly’ route just days before Christmas

A BRITISH hiker has died after falling during an outing in Malaga.

The young man was hiking with friends in El Chorro, Alora, on Wednesday when tragedy struck.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 11am, when the first calls to the 112 emergency service were made.

Responders were told that a man had fallen on the El Chorro route and was unconscious.

El Chorro is in the municipality of Alora, inland Malaga, and is home to the Caminito del Rey – which was once the ‘deadliest walkway in Spain’ before it was reinforced and made safe and turned into a tourist attraction.

The Brit was said to be climbing a so-called ‘Via Ferrata’ in an area near the Caminito del Rey knowns as the ‘Puente del Mono’ (Monkey Bridge).

Hiking routes around El Chorro saw at least two deaths last year and another in 2022, reports Malaga Hoy.

Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene on Wednesday but paramedics could not revive the Brit and he was pronounced dead on the heliport.

According to the Guardia Civil, their officers were able to reach the young man but he was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The force said that despite performing CPR and quickly evacuating him to the helipad, they could only confirm his death.