Experts start analysing Phoenician boat dating back to 600 BC preserved in sand off coast of Spain

MARITIME archaeologists have been analysing a Phoenician boat found off the Murcia coast which was brought to dry land in October.

Called Mazarron II, the craft was found to be in exceptional condition, providing a glimpse into the past like never before.

Researchers can now study the intricacies of Phoenician shipbuilding techniques, as they now have a better historical context in relation to how the boats were designed and utilized.

READ MORE:

DIVE WORK, OCTOBER

The Phoenicians were expert sailors in their own right, but they have often been overshadowed by the ancient Greeks and other Mediterranean cultures.

The Murcia vessel dates back to around 600 BC and researchers believe it capsized after a sudden storm hit it- completely engulfing it in sand.

“This sandy substratum is the chest that has preserved it to this day. What was, at the time, a great misfortune, is today a great blessing for archaeology,” said University of Valencia researcher Carlos de Juan Fuertes.

One of the characteristics that makes Mazarron II unique is the intact conservation of its original carpentry.

This fact alone provides researchers with the possibility of studying construction techniques that have remained a mystery for centuries.

It offers an invaluable opportunity to understand the methods employed by the Phoenicians and how they evolved in local contexts, influenced by the particularities of each region where they sailed.

Preliminary analyses of the wood from Mazarron II have made it possible to identify a combination of typically Phoenician techniques and elements adapted to local conditions.

This suggests that the communities involved in the ship’s construction not only adopted, but also innovated on Phoenician bases, enriching a maritime legacy that stretched across the Mediterranean.

However, some aspects of their construction remain enigmatic, highlighting the complexity of these types of vessels and the need for deeper research.

The remains of the boat have been transferred to the ARQUAtec laboratory at Cartagena’s National Muesum of Underwater Archaeology, where they will be carefully studied and preserved.

The second phase of the project will focus on the restoration and detailed analysis of the recovered materials.

This process will allow not only the physical preservation of Mazarron II, but also the generation of knowledge that could transform our understanding of navigation and trade in the ancient Mediterranean.

In addition, it is expected that the results of these investigations will promote new initiatives in the field of underwater archaeology, positioning Mazarron II as a benchmark in this field.