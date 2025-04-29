29 Apr, 2025
29 Apr, 2025 @ 14:25
British hiker, 82, is rescued in Spain’s Mallorca after ‘falling and being unable to go on’

by
PORT D'ANDRATX AREA, MALLORCA

AN ELDERLY British hiker had to be rescued on Mallorca after a fall in the hills above Port d’Andratx.

The incident happened on Sunday with firefighters from Soller and Santa Ponca attending the scene.

The 82-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury as result of the fall at around 5pm.

PORT D’ANDRATX(Pixabay image)

He was reportedly not wearing the appropriate kind of footwear for such a trek.

When he tried to get up, he suffered serious pain in one of his legs and was unable to walk.

Two friends accompanying him called emergency services and told them where they were.

The Andratx Policia Local joined fire crews in executing the rescue.

The firefighters lowered the Brit to a waiting ambulance which took him to a private clinic in Palma.

It’s not been disclosed whether he was a Mallorca resident or a tourist.

Alex Trelinski

