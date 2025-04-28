28 Apr, 2025
28 Apr, 2025 @ 12:26
··
1 min read

British cyclist, 39, dies from suspected heart attack during race on Mallorca

by
PHILIP WILLIAMS, LIVERPOOL BRAVEHEART CC Facebook image

A BRITISH amateur cyclist died during Mallorca’s 312 Ok Mobility event on Saturday.

Philip Williams, 39, came off his bike and hit security fencing when riding through the Coll d’en Claret between Esporles and Valldemossa.

Reports said that Mr. Williams- a member of the Liverpool Braveheart Cycle Club- had suffered a heart attack.

MALLORCA 312 RACERS

An ambulance crew took him to the Rotger clinic in Palma but he died before getting there.

Fellow Liverpòol Braveheart member, Hannah Fawcett, issued a statement on Sunday.

“Phil will be deeply missed by us all. An exceptional bike rider with so many outstanding achievements and a wonderful person too.”

“Phil joined the club just two years ago to join us in some longer ‘social ‘ rides as he was building back fitness,” the statement continued.

“For us Phil’s ‘social’ pace was nothing but, however his kindness and generosity meant he would be calmly waiting at the top of the hills, or just sit on the front of the group pulling us along at our pace on the flatter bit. Always messaging to say thanks for the ride afterwards.

The Guardia Civil- as is normal procedure in a road fatality- has launched a formal investigation into the accident.

The Mallorca 312 races were first held in 2010 and attract over 8,000 competitors with options covering three distances.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

