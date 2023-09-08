A BRITISH man, 56, died from a heart attack on Friday while cycling in the Formentor area of Mallorca.

Reports described him as ‘English’ and that emergency services were called at 10.50am.

Police arrived first at the scene followed by two ambulances.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man could not be revived.

It’s not known how many people were with him at the time when he fell ill or whether he lived on Mallorca or was on holiday.

Cape Formentor is the most northerly point of the island and attracts many tourists due to its scenery.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es