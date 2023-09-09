RONDA is set to host the Spanish Canyoning Championship on September 23 and 24.

Following the success of the qualifying event for the 2022 Spanish Canyoning Championship, held in Ronda last November, the championship returns to El Tajo, the only urban sports canyon in the region.

The competition will determine champions in the Technique and Speed categories, with separate divisions for male, female, and mixed pairs, as specified by the Official Canyoning Competition Regulations.

Participants will face various challenges, including an 80-metre rappel from the Puente Nuevo (New Bridge), an impressive descent technique that can be witnessed by spectators in the area.

Ronda Tajo River Rock Jump. Setting for upcoming Spanish Canyoning Championship.

This event is organised by “Barranqueros Sin Fronteras” (BSF), in collaboration with the Andalucian Federation of Mountain Climbing and Hiking (FADMES) and the Spanish Federation of Mountain and Climbing Sports (FEDME).

Simultaneously, the Andalucian Canyoning Championship will also take place, featuring thirty participants divided into four mixed teams, ensuring gender diversity.

Additionally, a non-competitive zip line will be installed, spanning from the Aldehuela Viewpoint to the Cuenca Gardens.

Canyoning is a sport that involves navigating through canyons, gorges, mountain streambeds, or rivers on foot and/or by swimming, using specialised techniques and equipment.

