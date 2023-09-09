LIDL has been forced to recall a cleaning product over fears it would be mistaken for a soft drink by customers.

The car paint cleaner by Robbyrob came in a one-litre transparent bottle with a red screwtop lid.

The liquid inside was orange and ‘apricot-scented’, while its instructions were in English and German only, raising fears that an unsuspecting Spanish shopper would believe it was a beverage.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs decided to step in following a complaint from the FACUA-Consumers in Action group.

The product was withdrawn because its label was written in German and its appearance resembled that of a soft drink rather than a cleaning item, which misled consumers who purchased it, reports Andalucia Informacion.

The General Directorate of Consumer Affairs investigated the complaint and confirmed that Lidl had taken voluntary measures in line with FACUA recommendations, removing the product from its stores.

Those who have bought the product may return it for a refund, Lidl said.

Current laws prohibit products having shapes, odors, colors or presentations that can be confused with food and be ingested, especially by children.