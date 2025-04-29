Young British woman gives birth in hotel lobby on the Costa del Sol during the blackout – with receptionist as midwife

A BRITISH woman in her 20s gave birth to a premature baby in her hotel lobby during the early hours on Tuesday, while Spain worked to get the power back to its residents during a nationwide blackout emergency.

After her waters broke at just 30 weeks into her pregnancy, the woman went to the reception of the Puente Real Hotel in Torremolinos to get help.

The receptionist tried to call both a taxi and 061 but the woman gave birth before the paramedics arrived.

Showing signs of suffocation, and with no pulse, the receptionist performed CPR until the baby began to cough.

Once the paramedics arrived, the mother and her baby were taken to the nearby Hospital Materno Infantil where the baby was admitted in a critical condition.

