Spain’s tennis star Carlos Alcaraz lives in a ‘small prefab bungalow’ outside historic Alicante city

CARLOS Alcaraz who picked up the mantle of his tennis idol, Rafa Nadal, has two homes to choose from whenever he is back in Spain- and both are modest affairs.

The Murcian ace celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday and already has four Grand Slam titles under his belt.

He will defend his the French Open crown in Paris next month but withdrew from the current Madrid Open due to a leg muscle injury.

READ MORE:

WIMBLEDON 2024(Cordon Press image)

He is scheduled though to play in Rome- the day after his birthday.

Alcaraz is the richest-ever 21-year-old in the sport’s history but his €40 million-plus earnings have seen him constantly on the road and not around much to enjoy home creature comforts.

Born in the small Murcia region town of El Palmar, he frequently spends time there in his family’s €200,000 apartment

His other option is a 90 m2 bungalow at the Alicante province tennis academy where he is trained by his coach- and former Spanish star- Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The building at the Equelite Academy in Villena is characterised by its functional design and rustic style.

The pre-fab property is one of the largest on the facility which used to be lived in by Carlos Ferrero.

Prior to the bungalow, the Murcian ace lived in much smaller home on the site covering just 25m2.

It was his resting place for some months during the Covid-19 pandemic and he also lived there during his teenage years as he started making a name for himself on the tennis circuit.

Villena itself is viewed as one of Alicante province’s cities that offers the best quality of life.

The Atalaya Castle is a stand-out feature along with all the rural areas surrounding the city, assuming that Alcaraz has any spare time to check them out!