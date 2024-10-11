Moment Carlos Alcaraz was left ‘in shock’ after finding out about Rafael Nadal’s retirement – before paying heartfelt tribute to his idol’s career

CARLOS Alcaraz has said he was ‘in shock’ when he found out about his idol Rafael Nadal’s retirement.

The 21-year-old was preparing to take to the court in Shanghai when his team showed Nadal’s farewell video message (pictured above, left).

A picture shared online shows the world number two’s team gathering around a phone to watch the emotional clip.

After the match against Tomas Machac, Alcaraz told a press conference: “I couldn’t believe it, I’m in shock.”

Alcaraz lost to Machac in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters quarter final.

Later, he wrote a heartfelt tribute to Nadal, saying: “From the child who watched you on television and dreamed of becoming a tennis player to the one who had the immense gift of playing alongside you at Roland Garros, representing Spain in the Olympic Games!

“Thank you very much for being an example at all levels, your legacy is unrepeatable!

“I have enjoyed you very much and I will miss you very much when you leave after the Davis Cup, Rafa.”

Nadal has already set a date for his final day as a professional athlete. It will be at the Davis Cup, which will be held from November 19 to 24 in Malaga.